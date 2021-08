New York-listed gaming technology supplier and B2C operator GAN has narrowed its second quarter net loss to $2.7m from a loss of $9.7m in Q2 2020, with its recently acquired Coolbet B2C business generating nearly two third of gross profit during the period.

GAN’s total revenue in the second quarter of 2021 amounted to $34.6m, an increase of 316 per cent year-on-year, with results for the prior year period not including any contribution from Coolbet.

B2B revenue [...]