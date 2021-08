New Jersey’s regulated betting and gaming market has seen total gaming revenue increase by 70 per cent to $450.6m in July, buoyed by a record performance from licensed iGaming operators.

The year-on-year revenue growth reflected operating restrictions imposed last year as a result of Covid-19, with Atlantic City casinos reopening on 2 July 2020.

As a result, land-based casino win nearly doubled to $276.9m in July of this year, comprising $204.6m from slot machines and $72.3m from [...]