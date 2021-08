Sydney-listed gaming operator Tabcorp Holdings has reported a 9 per cent increase in revenue to AUD$5.69bn for the fiscal year ended 30 June.

The company's Lotteries & Keno segment saw revenue increase by 10 per cent year-on-year to $3.21bn, while revenue from Wagering & Media grew by the same percentage to $2.30bn, offsetting a 17 per cent drop in revenue from Gaming Services to $183m.

“In the face of substantial challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, our businesses [...]