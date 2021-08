Pennsylvania’s licensed betting and gaming operators set a new monthly high in July as revenue from all forms of regulated gaming increased to $423.7m.

The first month of the new financial year saw a strong performance from the land-based casino sector and digital, with revenue from iGaming increasing 63 per cent to $88.7m and sports betting revenue soaring 144 per cent to $19.9m

Video gaming terminals contributed a further $3.8m in revenue during the month, with revenue [...]