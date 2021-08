Stockholm-listed gaming operator and supplier Aspire Global has posted record results for the second quarter of 2021 as revenue increased by 28 per cent to €55.8m and EBITDA rose 40 per cent to €9.9m.

Marking its sixth consecutive quarter of solid growth, the Q2 performance was driven by improvements across all segments and the acquisition of BtoBet last September.

“We made significant progress in the quarter by growing our business with both existing as well as new [...]