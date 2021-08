Betting and gaming operator Super Group has reiterated its full year financial guidance after posting preliminary net gaming revenue of $762.6m for the first half of 2021.

The strong H1 revenue performance from the operator’s Betway and Spin brands puts Super Group on course to meet its full year guidance of $1.5bn in revenue and over $350m in EBITDA.

“We continue to make progress as we pursue completing our public listing on the NYSE in the fourth [...]