Stockholm-listed sports betting affiliate Better Collective has reported strong growth for the second quarter of 2021 as group revenue soared by 162 per cent to a record €40.0m.

The strong year-on-year revenue growth was a result of weak comparisons last year due to the halt in sports during the Covid lockdown, as well as continued growth in the United States.

Overall, the number of new depositing customers (NDCs) delivered to Better Collective’s customers continued to grow from [...]