New Hampshire’s regulated sports betting market generated total handle of $36.7m in July, its lowest monthly total in nearly a year.

In the first month of the state's new fiscal year, the New Hampshire Lottery and its exclusive sports betting partner DraftKings saw total handle decline by 7 per cent compared to the previous month, marking the lowest monthly total since August 2020.

Online sports wagers fell by 2 per cent month-on-month to $30.4m in July, while [...]