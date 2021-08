Affiliate marketing specialist Gambling.com Group has reported a 66 per cent increase in second quarter revenue to $10.4m in its maiden financial results as a publicly listed company.

The Q2 revenue growth was driven by improved monetization of new depositing customers (NDCs) due to a combination of technology improvements and changes in product and market mix. This helped NDCs increase by 4 per cent to 26,000 during the period.

Casino revenue increased by 63 per cent year-on-year [...]