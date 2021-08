Stockholm-listed B2B fantasy sports provider Scout Gaming has seen total revenue more than double to SEK13.9m during the second quarter of 2021, as the company prepares to roll out its first full B2B sportsbook offering.

Revenue grew for the eighth consecutive quarter, buoyed by the Euro 2020 football championships and continued growth from the company’s active user base.

“Compared to average monthly users of the second quarter last year we experienced a growth of 302 per cent,” [...]