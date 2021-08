Nevada’s land-based casinos enjoyed strong growth in July as total gaming win grew by 80 per cent to a record $1.36bn during the month.

Gaming win was up 14 per cent compared to the previous month’s $1.19bn, marking the fifth consecutive month that the state’s regulated gambling market generated more than $1bn.

Revenue from land-based slot machines increased by 60 per cent year-on-year to $873.7m in July, with multi-denomination slot machines contributing $388.0m and 1 Cent slot [...]