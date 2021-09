Sydney-listed sports betting operator PointsBet has seen net win soar by 154 per cent to AUD$208.5m for the fiscal year ended 30 June, following strong growth in Australia and the United States.

Turnover from PointsBet’s Australian and US sports betting businesses rose 228 per cent to $3.78bn during the year, with Australian turnover increasing 140 per cent to $1.99bn and US turnover rising 458 per cent to $1.79bn.

This generated net win for the year from sports [...]