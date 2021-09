Finland's state-owned gaming operator Veikkaus has recorded a 13 per cent fall in gross gaming revenue to €527.1m in the first half of 2021, with Covid-19 related restrictions continuing to have a major impact on its business.

Veikkaus said that the pandemic negatively impacted revenue by around €150m during the first half period, with casino games revenue down 38.5 per cent at €134.2m. This included a 67 per cent drop in revenue from land-based slot machines [...]