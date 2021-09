Colorado’s regulated sports betting market recorded strong growth in July as total wagers climbed 21 per cent month-on-month to $181.3m.

July wagers increased by 206 per cent compared to the same month last year, with online contributing the bulk of the total with wagers of $179.1m compared to retail wagers of $2.2m.

Baseball took the top spot in July with $61.1m in bets with retail and online operators, followed by Basketball at $27.2m and Soccer at $14.0m.

The [...]