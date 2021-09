Denmark’s state-owned gaming operator Danske Spil has posted a 2 per cent increase in gross gaming revenue (GGR) to DKK2.34bn (€314.7m) for the first half of 2021.

Revenue from Danske Lotteri Spil, which operates the Lotto, Vikinglotto and Eurojackpot games, increased by 3.5 per cent to DKK1.35bn as a result of several big jackpots during the period and the addition of 10,000 new PLUS lottery subscriptions.

Danske Licens Spil, which operates Oddset, Tips and casino games, recorded [...]