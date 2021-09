West Virginia’s regulated sports betting and iGaming market generated total wagers of $164.2m in August.

Total wagers for the four-week period ended 28 August were down 4.5 per cent compared to the previous month, but significantly higher than August 2020's $48.8m total.

The state’s growing iGaming market accounted for the bulk of wagering in August at $141.9m, while sports betting contributed $22.4m in wagers, of which $16.6m was derived online.

