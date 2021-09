London-listed betting technology supplier Sportech has reported a 59.5 per cent increase in revenue from continuing operations to £13.4m during the first half of 2021.

Revenue from Sportech’s Venues business in Connecticut increased by 70 per cent year-on-year to £11.5m, of which £10.7m was derived from wagering, despite Covid-related travel and hospitality restrictions continuing to impact retail outlets.

Wagering handle from Sportech’s eleven gaming venues in the state increased significantly compared to a year ago, and rose [...]