Lottery and gaming operator Sazka Group has seen second quarter net gaming revenue climb by 177 per cent to €449.1m following the resumption of retail operations in Austria and Greece.

The company benefited from the uninterrupted operation of its retail lottery businesses in Austria and the Czech Republic, although Austrian casino operations continued to feel the negative impact of Covid-19 into the second quarter.

In Greece, OPAP stores resumed normal operations on 12 April, followed by the [...]