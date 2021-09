Athens-listed lottery and gaming solutions provider Intralot has reported a 34 per cent rise in group turnover to €202.6m in the first half of 2021, with sports betting in the comparable period last year negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

After seeing solid growth during the first quarter of 2021, Intralot’s turnover increased by 65 per cent year-on-year in Q2, primarily attributable to growth within its US operations in both lottery and sports betting, and improved [...]