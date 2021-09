Illinois’ regulated sports betting market has seen total amounts wagered fall for the fourth consecutive month to $369.1m in July.

Wagers at the state’s nine operational sportsbooks were down 22.5 per cent month-on-month, with online wagers amounting to $351.4m and retail contributing $17.7m.

The bulk of the monthly total was wagered on professional sports ($365.3m), with $178,491 bet on college sports, a further $427,994 on motor races, and $3.2m on other events.

Illinois Sports Betting Handle: July 2021 [...]