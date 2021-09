Michigan’s three commercial casinos in Detroit have reported total aggregate revenue of $113.8m for the month of August.

Retail betting and gaming revenue rose by 62 per cent year-on-year, but fell by 3 per cent compared to the previous month, with table games and slots revenue amounting to $112.2m and retail sports betting revenue of $1.6m.

Table games and slots revenue increased by 126 per cent year-on-year, with casinos only reopening in early August 2020 following four [...]