Canadian provincial lottery operator Loto-Québec has seen total revenue soar by 155 per cent to CAD$401.3m in the first quarter of its 2021/22 fiscal year, with most of its operations closed a year ago due to the pandemic.

Compared to the first quarter of 2019/20 prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, revenue declined by 39 per cent, with all suspended activities gradually restarting in June 2021 with restrictions.

Lottery revenue increased 172 per cent year-on-year to $284.3m in [...]