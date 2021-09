New Jersey’s regulated betting and gaming market grew by 31 per cent in July as total gaming revenue reached $427.7m for the month.

With results a year ago impacted by operating restrictions and disruption to sports due to the Covid-19 pandemic, land-based casino win increased by 32 per cent year-on-year to $262.4m, while sports betting revenue climbed by the same percentage to $52.0m.

Revenue from iGaming increased 29 per cent to $113.2m, with online casino revenue up [...]