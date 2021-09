Tennessee’s licensed online sports betting operators struggled for growth in August as total wagers remained at the same level as the previous month.

The state’s seven licensed online sportsbooks generated wagers of $144.5m during the month, the same as in July, which was Tennessee’s worst monthly performance in terms of wagers since the opening of the market in November 2020.

Payouts to players amounted to $131.3m during the month, generating adjusted gross income of $10.1m for operators, [...]