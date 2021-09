Rhode Island’s licensed sportsbook operators have recorded a 4 per cent year-on-year increase in total wagers to $24.0m in August.

With the state’s two licensed casinos returning to pre-Covid levels of operations from 20 May, total wagers in August rose by 9 per cent compared to the previous month, with retail sports wagers of $12.2m and online sports wagers of $11.8m.

Twin River’s retail wagers increased by 22 per cent compared to the same period last year [...]