Nevada’s land-based casinos continued to see strong growth into August as total gaming win grew by 57 per cent compared to a year ago to $1.17bn.

Marking the fourth consecutive month that the state’s regulated gambling market generated more than $1bn, August’s gaming win included $825.1m from slot machines, with multi-denomination slot machines contributing $380.5m and 1 Cent slot machines accounting for $330.8m.

Revenue from Table, Counter and Card Games increased by 57 per cent year-on-year to [...]