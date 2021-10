New Hampshire’s regulated sports betting market continued to decline in August as total handle fell for the fifth consecutive month to $36.3m.

The New Hampshire Lottery and its exclusive sports betting partner DraftKings saw total handle decline by 1 per cent compared to the previous month, representing the lowest monthly total since August 2020.

Online sports wagers fell by 3 per cent month-on-month to $29.6m in August, offsetting a 6 per cent sequential increase in retail wagers [...]