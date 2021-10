Michigan’s three commercial casinos in Detroit have recorded a 26 per cent year-on-year increase in monthly aggregate revenue to $110.4m in September 2021.

The revenue growth was a result of all casinos operating at just 15 per cent capacity in the comparable period last year due to Covid-19. Compared to September 2019, monthly aggregate revenue fell by 2 per cent.

In September 2021, table games and slots revenue increased by 22 per cent year-on-year to $106.9m, with [...]