France’s regulated online betting and gaming market hit a new record high in the second quarter of 2021 as total gross gaming revenue increased by 91 per cent to €617m.

The country’s fifteen licensed online operators saw sports betting turnover soar 318 per cent year-on-year to a record quarterly high of €2.15bn, buoyed by a strong calendar of sports, in particular Euro 2020 and tennis’ French Open.

These two competitions represented 22 per cent of sports betting [...]