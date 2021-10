Pennsylvania’s regulated betting and gaming market grew by 46 per cent in September as total gaming and sports betting revenue climbed to $415.7m.

The year-on-year improvement followed strong growth in land-based slots and table games, and continued growth from the burgeoning iGaming and sports betting sectors.

Pennsylvania Gambling Comparison: September 2021 (US$)

Revenue from land-based slot machines increased by 26 per cent to $198.9m during the month, with a total of 25,850 slots in operation. Parx Casino generated [...]