New York-listed casino operator Las Vegas Sands has reported a 92 per cent increase in net revenue to $857m from its Macao and Singapore operations in the third quarter of 2021.

Having agreed to sell its Las Vegas property and operations for $6.25bn earlier this year, Macau now generates 72 per cent of the company’s total net revenue, having soared by 260 per cent year-on-year to $616m in Q3, with the comparable period last year impacted [...]