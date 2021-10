Stockholm-listed betting and gaming operator Kindred Group has reported a 6 per cent increase in gross winnings revenue to £298.4m in the third quarter of 2021, with growth in casino and games offsetting a decline in sports betting.

Sports betting revenue fell by 4 per cent compared to a very strong comparable period last year to £115.9m, of which 8 per cent was derived from Kindred’s proprietary racing product.

Casino and games revenue rose 16 per cent [...]