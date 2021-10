Stockholm-listed sports betting technology provider Kambi has recorded an 80 per cent increase in revenue to €127.5m for the first nine months of 2021, eclipsing its 2020 total.

The supplier enjoyed a productive third quarter as revenue rose 48 per cent year-on-year to €41.6m, despite operator turnover declining by 14 per cent as DraftKings migrated players off the platform in multiple US states

In Q3, DraftKings accounted for approximately 30 per cent of Kambi’s total revenue [...]