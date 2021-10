New York-listed Boyd Gaming has reported a 29 per cent increase in revenue to a record $843.1m in the third quarter of 2021.

Continuing its recent recovery following the resumption of retail casino operations, revenue from the Las Vegas Locals segment increased by 35 per cent year-on-year to $231.3m, while the biggest growth came from Downtown Las Vegas as revenue soared 140 per cent to $42.1m. The Midwest & South remains Boyd's biggest segment as [...]