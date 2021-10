Swedish gaming operator Svenska Spel has reported a 7 per cent increase in net gaming revenue to SEK1.97bn (€197.5m) in the third quarter of 2021, with all of its operations up and running again for the first time in more than fifteen months.

Revenue from Svenska Spel’s Sport & Casino business rose by 7 per cent year-on-year to SEK526m, while revenue from the land-based Casino Cosmopol & Vegas segment climbed 65 per cent to SEK292m, helping [...]