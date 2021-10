Stockholm-listed casino games developer Evolution has seen revenue nearly double to €276.0m for the third quarter of 2021, with RNG games from its recently acquired game studios contributing €61.5m.

Revenue increased by 97 per cent compared to a year ago, with growth driven by very strong global demand for live casino, as well as increases in RNG.

Live casino revenue grew by 53 year-on-year, which is higher than the pre-pandemic growth rate achieved by the business, while [...]