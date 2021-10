Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet has reported an 82 per cent increase in net win to AUD$69.5m for its financial first quarter ended 30 September, benefiting from growing contributions from its new iGaming offering.

PointsBet’s Australian and US sports betting businesses saw turnover increase by 42 per cent year-on-year to $979.9m, with Australian turnover increasing 20 per cent to $631.4m and US turnover soaring 112 per cent to $348.6m.

This helped net win from sports betting [...]