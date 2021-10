New York-listed gaming operator Churchill Downs Incorporated has reported a 16 per cent increase in third quarter net revenue to a record $393.0m, despite a decline from its horse racing and betting businesses.

The strong revenue performance was driven by the Gaming segment as net revenue increased by 39 per cent to $185.6m, with growth across all properties except for Riverwalk and Fair Grounds and VSI, which were negatively impacted by Hurricane Ida in August.

Net revenue [...]