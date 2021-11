Nevada’s land-based casinos have reported a 59 per cent increase in total gaming win to $3.68bn for the third quarter of 2021, boosted by another strong performance in September.

The state’s regulated gambling market generated more than $1bn for the seventh consecutive month, with September gaming win climbing 41 per cent to $1.16bn.

This comprised a 28.5 per cent increase in gaming win from slot machines to $780.5m, with gaming win from multi-denomination slot machines up 37 [...]