New York-listed casino and sportsbook operator MGM Resorts International has reported strong growth for the third quarter of 2021 as total revenue increased by 140 per cent to $2.71bn.

The company benefited from the removal of mandated operational and capacity restrictions as well as an increase in travel, with the prior year period negatively affected by temporary closures and restrictions due to Covid-19.

Las Vegas Strip Resorts’ revenue increased by 187 per cent year-on-year to $1.4bn in [...]