Stockholm-listed gaming operator and supplier Aspire Global has reported a 46 per cent increase in revenue to €58.6m in the third quarter of 2021, benefiting from a record performance from its soon-to-be divested B2C segment.

Excluding the B2C segment, revenue increased by 40 per cent year-on-year to €38.7m, comprising a 22 per cent increase in Aspire Core revenue to €29.0m, a 76 per cent rise in games revenue from Pariplay to €6.9m, and €2.8m from sports [...]