Gaming supplier Bragg Gaming Group has raised its 2021 full year revenue guidance after posting a 10 per cent increase in third quarter revenue to €12.9m.

Benefiting from the expansion of its gaming content into Spain, Denmark and Greece during the quarter, wagering revenue generated by customers increased by 5 per cent year-on-year to €3.2bn, with the number of unique players using Bragg games via the Oryx Hub platform climbing 14 per cent to 2.1m.

During Q3, [...]