New York-listed International Game Technology (IGT) has reinstated its quarterly cash dividend after a strong third quarter performance which saw revenue climb 21 per cent to $984m and operating income more than double to $212m.

Buoyed by double-digit growth across all of its business segments, revenue from IGT’s core Global Lottery division rose 14 per cent year-on-year to $652m, driven by a 9 per cent increase in global same-store sales growth.

Global Gaming revenue climbed 34 per [...]