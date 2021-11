New York-listed social gaming operator SciPlay has posted a 3 per cent fall in revenue to $146.6m for the third quarter of 2021, despite a record performance from its Gold Fish Casino game.

The company attributed the year-on-year decline to an event “isolated” in Jackpot Party Casino, which was partially offset by strong monetization metrics and by record growth at Gold Fish Casino.

During Q3, average daily active users (DAUs) fell marginally by 0.3 per cent to [...]