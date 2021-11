Stockholm-listed gaming operator LeoVegas has reported a 12 per cent increase in third quarter revenue to €99.4m, driven by a record performance in Sweden.

The company benefited from growth in both depositing customers and deposits during the period, generating 66 per cent of total revenue from regulated and taxed markets, down from a 68 per cent share a year ago.

In the Nordic region, NGR increased by 39 per cent year-on-year following record results in Sweden due [...]