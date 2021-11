Rush Street Interactive has raised its full year revenue guidance following a strong performance during the third quarter of the year.

The online betting and gaming operator grew third quarter revenue by 57 per cent to $122.9m, driven by a 26 per cent year-on-year increase in Real-Money Monthly Active Users (MAU) in the United States. Average revenue per MAU amounted to $380 during the period.

The strong revenue growth was accompanied by a significant increase in advertising [...]