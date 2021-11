Michigan’s three commercial casinos in Detroit have reported a 12.5 per cent increase in monthly aggregate revenue to $114.1m in October, despite seeing a decline in retail sports betting.

Revenue from table games and slots increased by 19 per cent year-on-year to $111.5m, with growth at all three casinos.

MGM Grand Detroit maintained its market leadership position with table games and slot revenue rising 39 per cent to $52.7m, with MotorCity Casino revenue increasing 2 per cent [...]