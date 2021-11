New York-listed Esports Entertainment Group has posted net revenue of $16.4m for its fiscal first quarter ended 30 September, buoyed by its recent acquisition of iGaming operator BetHard.

Net revenue in fiscal Q1 surpassed the entire total for the company's previous financial year, and increased by 86 per cent compared to the previous quarter’s $8.8m.

Total operating expenses soared by 513 per cent year-on-year to $25.0m, with cost of revenue increasing to $6.5m, sales and marketing costs [...]