Stockholm-listed betting and gaming affiliate Better Collective has seen group revenue soar to €45.4m during the third quarter of 2021, benefiting from a record monthly performance in September.

Despite the negative impact of very low sports win margins in July and August, Q3 revenue rose 148 per cent year-on-year, with September contributing record revenue of €20.3m, equivalent to 45 per cent of the total quarterly revenue.

September’s revenue was driven by a strong performance from Better Collective’s [...]