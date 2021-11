New Jersey’s regulated betting and gaming market saw total gaming revenue increase by 33 per cent to $448.7m in October.

Land-based casino win rose 28 per cent year-on-year to $237.5m as slot machine win climbed 35 per cent to $179.3m, and table game win increased by 9 per cent to $58.2m.

Revenue from iGaming was up 36 per cent at $127.0m, with online casino revenue increasing 37 per cent to $124.6m, offsetting a 3 per cent decline [...]